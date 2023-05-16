MILTON- Burlington Police arrested a Milton woman for domestic assault after an altercation Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 2:25 p.m. May 14, BPD received a call from a third party that originated as a medical call. Dispatch then received more information of a possible stabbing.
When officers arrived on scene, investigation determined there was a fight between three individuals. During the fight, one of the individuals was stabbed in the neck.
The suspect was identified as Brittnie Blanchard, 31, of Milton. The Burlington Fire Department arrived on scene to treat the victim. The victim was transported for more advanced treatment for their injuries.
Probable cause was established to support a charge of domestic assault.
Blanchard was taken into custody for 1st degree domestic assault and lodged on a $1,500 bail. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.
If you or someone you know are experiencing intimate partner violence, support can be found through:
Vermont Network (802) 223-1302
Steps to End Domestic Violence (802) 658-1996
National Domestic Violence Hotline 1 (800) 799-7233
Information is preliminary and subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.