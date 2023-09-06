At approximately 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, Burlington police officers responded to a report of a male who was being combative and attempting to start fights with people who were passing by.
Upon arrival, officers located the suspect in a nearby parking lot.
The suspect was identified as Lee Rowley, 23, of Milton.
Rowley was highly intoxicated, according to police reports. Due to his level of intoxication and an inability to ensure his safety, the officer decided to take Rowley into protective custody.
When officers attempted to detain him, Rowley resisted and assaulted an officer.
Rowley was taken into custody and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 802-658-2704.
