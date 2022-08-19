Within the next few months, Milton Rescue will be able to offer their services at a higher level.
Rescue Chief Sean McCann said Milton Rescue will most likely be receiving their Paramedic EMS License this fall.
Currently, Milton Rescue provides care at an Advanced Life Support level. That means staff are Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians.This fall, the department is taking its license one step further to the highest level of care possible.
Milton Rescue has two paramedics on staff who presently have to practice at a lower level when they respond to emergency events. With the new license, those rescuers will be able to offer the service they are trained to do already.
“They offer a wider scope of knowledge, more interventions, greater advanced airways such as an intubation, they have specialized cardiac training which means that they can use a heart monitor and defibrillator at higher level than someone at the AEMT level and they have a significantly broader range of medications,” McCann said.
For example, McCann said, if someone breaks their femur an AEMT can stabilize and transport them. A paramedic can give medication that significantly reduces the pain.
McCann said this is coming at no cost to the Milton resident.
On top of the two paramedics already on staff, another four rescuers in Milton are in the middle of receiving their certification.
McCann said if any resident has questions they can call the Milton Rescue offices at any time at 802-891-8090.
