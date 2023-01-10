Milton state representatives have received their committee assignments for the legislative session this year.
Here they are compiled. The description of each committee is taken off the state's website.
Senator Irene Wrenner (D), Senate Committee on Agriculture
The Senate Committee on Agriculture has jurisdiction over matter relating to agriculture.
Chittenden-25
Representative Julia Andrews (D) House Committee on Ways and Means
The House Committee on Ways & Means considers matters relating to the revenue of the state, and which shall inquire into the state of the treasury; ascertain the amount of debt due the state, and the claims against it; report the amount of taxes necessary to be raised for the support of the government and inquire what measures, if any, ought to be adopted, the better to equalize the public burdens, secure the accountability of public agents, and otherwise improve the financial concerns of the state, including all matters relating to taxation, local or otherwise and all matters relating to the grand list.
Chittenden-Franklin
Representative Chris Mattos (R), House Committee on Ways and Means
See above.
Representative Chris Taylor (R), House Committee on Education
The House Committee on Education considers matters relating the educational needs of Vermonters, including the arts, libraries, and literary and scientific subjects; the amount of revenue required to satisfy the educational needs; and the manner of raising necessary revenue.
Grand Isle-Chittenden
Representative Michael Morgan (R), House Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs
The House Committee on Government Operations considers matters relating to the organization, oversight, and conduct of state government, compensation of state officials and employees; pensions; law enforcement; public safety; reapportionment; municipal corporations; suffrage; nominations, elections, and the election of members; local, county, and regional governmental structures; relations between State and local governments; open meeting issues, and public records issues.
Representative Josie Leavitt (D), House Committee on Agriculture, Food Resiliency and Forestry
The House Committee on Agriculture and Forestry considers matters relating to agriculture and forestry, forest products and their market, and state parks and lands.
