The decisions regarding which Milton projects receive portions of Milton’s $1.8 million American Rescue Plan Act allotment have yet to be finalized, said town officials at a Milton selectboard meeting last week.
At a selectboard meeting in late November, the board announced they needed more time to make sure the money could be executed properly.
Again at the board’s Dec. 5 meeting, they made a similar announcement, the final ranking of which projects the town would delegate its ARPA funds to needs more time.
Milton town manager Don Turner said the board has done their job deliberating and assigning the funds, but they would have to wait another week or two to present the final decision.
Following the board’s Nov. 11 meeting where applicants gathered in the Fire Station Training Room to present their projects to the board, it was announced that the final rankings would be presented Nov. 21.
The applications from Milton residents and businesses exemplify a variety of needs and wants from all corners of the Milton community, from local businesses and organizations needing an upgrade to various recreational projects. The board is also considering a variety of projects from various town departments.
Since that meeting the presentation of the final rankings have been pushed back, making sure the funds line up.
Turner said the town will soon be sending letters to all applicants letting them know whether or not their project was among those to receive ARPA funds.
