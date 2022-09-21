The Milton selectboard honored Public Works director David Allerton on Monday, signing a resolution to honor his five years of service to the town.
At the board’s Sept. 19 meetings the board unanimously passed a Resolution of Gratitude for Service and Contributions. Allerton will leave his position next Wednesday.
The board graciously thanked Allerton for his years of work with the town and specifically the amount of work he’s done achieving grants and saving the town money.
“Dave has secured several million dollars in grants, loan forgiveness, state funding and federal funding in his tenure,” Town Manager Don Turner read from the resolution.
Turner said funds have been used to replace bridges, culverts, rebuild roads, replace unsafe guardrails, pave roads and enhance storm water treatment.
At the time of Allerton’s hiring, there was a long backlog of projects which he methodically tackled, eventually taking on more, reads the resolution.
“The amount of money that you saved this town in grants and through the thoughtful process you had is amazing,” selectboard member Chris Taylor said to Allerton.
Most recently, Allerton secured $300,000 to build a new salt shed for the public works facility.
Allerton said he’s enjoyed his time working in Milton.
“I've enjoyed working with all of you,” he said. “The projects have been very fun to work on; the bridges were unbelievable to get those things done.”
Selectboard chair Darren Adams said he’s leaving some big shoes to fill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.