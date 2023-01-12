Starting this Saturday, Milton Public Library will host monthly community forums featuring Milton's House and Senate members to give the public the opportunity to learn about what is happening in state government, express their concerns and share feedback.
Members of the public can drop in for a few minutes or stay the whole time to listen and share their opinions if they want to.
Rep. Chris Taylor (R-Chittenden-Franklin), Rep. Julia Andrews (D-Chittenden-25) and Sen. Irene Wrenner (D-Chittenden-North) will be participating and available to answer questions.
Below are the times and dates for the monthly forums. Those entering the forums before 10 a.m. are advised to use the back door behind the library to enter.
- 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
- 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
- 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 11
- 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 15
