This coming Wednesday, patrons will be able to sit inside the Milton Public Library, grab a book and stay for as long they want for the first time in two years (masks optional).
The library is expanding hours beginning Wednesday, March 30 and will be open the following days to the public:
- Wednesday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Thursday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Curbside pickup will still be available Monday and Tuesday.
The library will be rolling out a new six-day-a-week schedule by the end of April, according to a post on their Facebook page.
