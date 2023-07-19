The date for the annual National Night Out event in Milton has been announced for Aug. 1.
National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. A large-scale event is hosted by the Milton Police Department each year to enhance relationships between law enforcement officers and Milton community members.
“The biggest community event the MPD does is National Night Out,” Milton Police Chief Steve Laroche said. “Our largest event was between 1,200 and 1,500 people, which is an extremely large event. We have community partners that come from all over Milton that are involved.”
National Night Out starts at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and will take place at Bombarder Park West, located at 20 Park Place. The event is predicted to go until 8 p.m.
Free food will be provided as well as live entertainment, family friendly activities and safety demonstrations.
Troy Millette and The Fire Below will be performing live music in the parks pavilion. Community members will also be invited to participate in raffles and a silent auction.
The Town of Milton will be announcing and presenting the 2023 Milton Community Champion Award at the event.
National Night Out is a substance-free event. No vaping, smoking, alcohol, or drugs are allowed.
