Sometime in the next week, the Milton Police Department with the assistance of the Chittenden County Safe Highway Accident Reduction Program will be conducting roadside sobriety checkpoints in Milton.
The roadside sobriety checkpoints will be conducted on U.S. Route 7 and/or U.S. Route 2 in the Town of Milton. These sobriety checkpoints are part of the "Labor Day - Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.
Anyone with questions about these roadside sobriety checkpoints is asked to contact the Milton Police Department at (802) 893-2424.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.