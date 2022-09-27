Between Sept. 16-22, the Milton Police Department responded to various incidents, making five arrests and giving 12 tickets.
Sept. 16
12:13 p.m. Evergreen Drive
While on patrol, Cpl. Grenier was flagged down by a resident on Evergreen Drive who believed they were actively being scammed. The resident was on the phone with an individual who was claiming to be a federal agent and was asking for personal and financial information. The resident advised they were told to purchase gift cards and send them to avoid arrest. Cpl. Grenier advised the resident to immediately hang up the phone and block the number, as it was certainly a scam. The resident was advised to monitor their accounts, and at this time does not appear to be out any money. Scam such as these are encouraged to be reported to the Attorney General’s Scam Hotline at (800) 649-2424.
11:23 p.m. Willy’s Lane
Ofc. Bosworth responded to a residence on Willy’s Lane to aid Milton Rescue with a resident who was in need of assistance.
Sept. 17
12:14 a.m. U.S. Route 7 / Chrisemily Lane
While on patrol, Ofc. Schiavo initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the operator, signs of intoxication were noted. After consenting to perform Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was taken in to custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, and will appear in court at a later date.
11:02 p.m. Kim Lane
Ofc. Schiavo, Ofc. Palermo and Sgt. LaFountain were dispatched to a residence on Kim Lane where it was reported a verbal and physical altercation was occurring. Upon arrival, it was confirmed that a verbal and physical altercation did take place. After investigating the incident and meeting with both parties, one of the subjects was taken in to custody and transported to be held without bail until appearing in court.
Sept. 18
12:29 p.m. Milton Grange Hall
Cpl. Grenier was dispatched to the Milton Grange with the report of an ATV doing “donuts” on the property. Upon arrival, Cpl. Grenier met with a juvenile operator and their parent and spoke about the legality and liability concerns of operating on property owned by the town. Both subjects advised they understood and would not continue.
9:46 p.m. U.S. Route 7 N
Ofc. Palermo responded to the area of US RT 7 North where a resident reported multiple trees sounded as though they were cracking due to the inclement weather and winds, and was concerned in regards to the power lines. Once arriving to the area, no cracking or downed trees were found. No further calls were received in the area.
Sept. 19
8:42 a.m. Rebecca Lander Drive
Cpl. Porter, Sgt. Locke and Ofc. Jones responded to Milton High School for an active fire alarm. Subsequent investigation revealed one of the detectors was faulty.
7:30 p.m. Middle Road
Ofc. Carlson was dispatched to Middle Road for a disabled vehicle that was partially obstructing the roadway. Ofc. Carlson was able to provide blue lights for safety until the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Sept. 20
7:55 a.m. Boysenberry Drive
Sgt. Locke and Ofc. Jones responded to a residence on Boysenberry Drive where a resident had questions in regards to having a significant other permanently removed from the residence. Sgt. Locke advised the subject that eviction was a civil issue, and not a police matter.
8:40 p.m. Park and Ride, Colchester
While on patrol, Ofc. Flynn was flagged down by a passerby who wanted to report witnessing what looked like a physical altercation between a couple, with one subject being pushed. The passerby advised they only saw the make and model of the vehicle, and that they were traveling towards the direction of Colchester. Ofc. Flynn alerted Colchester Police and relayed the information to them.
Sept. 21
3:10 p.m. U.S. Route 7 S
Ofc. Palermo responded to the parking lot of a business on US RT 7 where it was reported that a dog was left in a vehicle, and though the windows were down, appeared to be in distress. Upon arrival to the vehicle, the owner arrived at the same time, and let the dog onto a green space next to the parking lot. The dog appeared well and cared for, not in distress.
10:36 p.m. Catamount Drive
Ofc. Schiavo and Ofc. Palermo responded to an active alarm at a business on Catamount Drive. Officers cleared the building, as a gate and back door were open. The building was searched and ultimately re-secured.
Sept. 22
6:56 p.m. Benning Circle
Ofc. Palermo responded to a residence on Benning Circle to aid Milton Rescue with a resident who was in need of assistance.
