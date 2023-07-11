Friday, June 30:
W Milton Rd / Overpass-9:29 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to the area of W Milton Road where a caller reported seeing someone standing on the West Milton Road I-89 overpass, possibly on the outer side of the railing. The overpass and area were searched, though no subjects could be located.
Van Everest-9:30 p.m.
While responding to an unrelated call near the Van Everest Access area, Officer Flynn made contact with a group of youth who were sitting at a bonfire. Officer Flynn educated the group of youth on Vermont Fish and Game land and how it was only to be used for hunting, fishing, or trapping.
Saturday, July 1:
Gimlett Hill-7:55 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer Carlson came upon a disabled vehicle in the roadway on Gimlett Hill. Ofc. Carlson remained on scene with the operator until the arrival of a tow truck.
Hobbs Road-10:37 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain and Ofc. Flynn were sent to a verbal disturbance at a residence on Hobbs Road. Both parties confirmed the argument was verbal and not physical. After initially leaving, the officers were called back to the residence since the argument had resumed. The subjects were advised to separate for the evening to avoid further issues. No further calls were received.
Sunday, July 2:
Chrisemily Ln-12:46 a.m.
Officer Flynn responded to a business on Chrisemily Lane for an active alarm. The area was searched and found to be secure.
Landfill Road-4:19 p.m.
Detective Noel responded to Landfill Road for the complaint of several dirt bikes riding in the area. Detective Noel could not locate the dirt bikes, though the area will still be monitored for activity.
Monday, July 3:
Lake Road-12:48 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe was dispatched to a residence on Lake Road for the activation of a medical alert device. Cpl. Coulombe remained on the scene until the arrival of Milton Rescue.
US Rt 2 / Cub Road-4:58 p.m.
Ofc. McQueen and Ofc. Bosworth responded to US RT 2 and Cub Road for a two car motor vehicle accident. Both vehicles suffered significant damage, and both were towed due to disabling damage. All involved parties were assessed by Milton Rescue, though none were transported.
Tuesday, July 4:
Rebecca Lander Dr-11:23 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier was dispatched to the Milton High School parking lot for the report of a vehicle doing donuts. Upon arrival Cpl. Grenier was able to locate the vehicle in question (which was parked) and advised the driver of the potential fines and safety issues with such vehicle operation.
Wednesday, July 5:
Milton Town Forest-7:50 p.m.
Sgt. Locke and Cpl. Coulombe received a call about a resident who was lost in the woods. After entering the Milton Town Forest, the resident became lost. Officers were able to locate the individual on Hardscrabble Road, who was then picked up by their spouse.
East Rd / Tree Farm-11:42 p.m.
While on patrol, Ofc. Flynn began a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the operator it was learned their license was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court. Additionally, a passenger was identified who had an active arrest warrant. The passenger was taken into custody and transported to corrections without incident.
Thursday, July 6:
Bombardier Road-12:29 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to a residence on Bombardier Road for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Sgt. LaFountain remained on the scene until the arrival of Milton Rescue.
Edward St.-12:57 p.m.
Officer Jones was dispatched to Edward Street for a two-car motor vehicle accident. No injuries were sustained during the crash and both vehicles had minor damage.
