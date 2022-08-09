Wednesday, July 29:
Milton, VT
Officer Noel, Officer Carlson, and Sgt. Locke made contact with an individual with an active arrest warrant. The subject was taken into custody and will appear in Court.
Tennis Ct-8:29 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe was sent to Tennis Court where it was reported that there was a mini-van in the parking lot with three small unattended children present. It was learned that there was a corn-hole tournament happening, and the children were accompanied by an adult.
Thursday, July 30:
I89 NB-12:22 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe began a traffic stop as the Vermont State Police had previously aired a Be-On-The-Lookout for the vehicle for a number of observed motor vehicle violations. The Vermont State Police were notified and ultimately took over the investigation.
Heritage Dr, Georgia-9:23 p.m.
Officer Noel responded to Heritage Road in Georgia for the report of Gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, no further gunshots could be heard, and the initial location of the reported shots could not be identified.
Friday, July 31:
Sweeney Farm Road, Georgia-12:05 a.m.
Officer Noel responded with assistance from the Franklin County Sherriff’s Office for reports of a possible physical domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival, this incident was confirmed to involve a physical altercation and the responsible party was taken into custody for aggravated domestic assault.
I89 N, Georgia-12:46 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe was able to assist the Williston State Police with a wrong-way driver that nearly struck a Vermont State Trooper on the interstate. The Vermont State Police issued a Be-on-the-lookout, leading Cpl. Coulombe to patrol the interstate. Shortly thereafter, the driver could be seen traveling in the wrong direction of travel, and eventually stopped at Cpl. Coulomb’s emergency lights and sirens. The Vermont State Police took over the investigation and took the subject into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Lawnwood Dr-3:49 p.m.
Cpl. Scalise and Officer Noel responded to a residence on Lawnwood Drive for a third-party report of an altercation in progress. Upon arrival, it was learned the incident was verbal only, and had already de-escalated. The involved parties agreed to separate for the evening and declined further police involvement.
Saturday, Aug. 1:
Aurora Ln-10:17 a.m.
Cpl. Porter and Officer Bosworth responded to a third-party report of a loud argument on Aurora Lane. Upon arrival, an argument could be heard from the residents. After making contact with the two subjects, it was confirmed the argument was verbal only. Both parties said they did not need additional assistance and would call back if further issues arose.
Sunday, Aug. 2:
US Route 7 S-12:41 p.m.
Officer Bosworth, Cpl. Porter, Detective Hendry and Detective Noel responded to a Bank on US RT7 that activated their hold-up alarm. Dispatch was able to make contact with an employee inside who advised the activation was accidental, and they were not being held up.
Middle Road-4:52 p.m.
Officer McQueen responded to a two-car Motor Vehicle Crash on Middle Road. There were no injuries and the vehicles sustained minor damage.
Monday, Aug. 3:
I89 NB-3:06 p.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to I89 for the report of a single car rollover crash with unknown injuries. Sgt. Locke was the first to arrive on the scene, followed by Milton Rescue. The driver was alert and talking and could exit the vehicle. The Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and screened the driver who was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.
Old Stage Road / Manley Road, Westford-4:32 p.m.
Sgt. Locke responded in Westford to the area of Old Stage and Manley Road with the report of a single car rollover. The Vermont State Police took over the investigation as it is in their coverage area, and ultimately the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.
Tuesday, Aug. 4:
US RT 2 / Jasper Mine Road, Colchester-1:41 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the operator it was learned that their license was suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
US RT 7-4:33 p.m.
Officer Palermo was dispatched to the parking lot of a business with the report of a dog left in the vehicle. Once on scene, Ofc. Palermo arrived at the vehicle at the same time as the owners who confirmed there were no animals left in the vehicle, only an empty dog crate.
