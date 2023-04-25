Friday, April 14:
Partridge Ln-12:14 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop after observing multiple motor vehicle violations. Upon making contact with the driver, signs of impairment were noted. After the driver completed Standard Field Sobriety Tests, they were taken into custody for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court.
Railroad St / Barnum St-7:20 p.m.
While on patrol, Sgt. LaFountain initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle for an observed motor vehicle violation. The radar recorded the operator traveling at 75MPH in a marked 30MPH zone. Upon making contact with the owner and reviewing the motorcycle’s information, it was determined that the motorcycle was reported as stolen. The owner of the motorcycle was known to the driver, though they did not have permission to operate it. The driver was taken into custody and will appear in court for Possession of Stolen Property and Excessive Speed.
Saturday, April 15:
Cornelia Ct-6:43 a.m.
Sgt. Philbrook was dispatched to a residence on Cornelia Court to assist the Milton Fire Department with an active CO2 alarm. Upon arrival, the resident advised they were not feeling ill and did not need to be seen by rescue. Milton Fire arrived on the scene to check the residence.
US Route 7, Colchester, VT-10:39 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Schiavo made contact with a vehicle at the Park & Ride over the town line in Colchester. When identifying the operator, it was learned their driver’s license was criminally suspended. The vehicle was grounded and the operator was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Sunday, April 16:
Ritchie Ave / Power Dam-12:35 p.m.
Officer Bosworth was sent to the area of Ritchie Avenue for multiple reports of gunshots being heard. Officer Bosworth was able to locate the subjects in the River Walk area behind Kendra Avenue. Officer Bosworth ultimately met with the individual who was shooting who advised they were target practicing and thought the area was safe to shoot as they had seen hunting signs. Officer Bosworth informed the subjects the area was safe for hunting, but not for target practice in water which could result in ricochet. The individual advised they would find a better location.
Merrill Ln-9:14 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier and Officer Palermo were sent to a residence on Merrill Lane for the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, both parties advised the incident was primarily verbal, and neither wanted to leave the residence. A safety plan was implemented, and the parties agreed to separate for the evening. A short time later, another call was received from the residence, reporting one of the subjects spat in the other’s face. The subject was taken in custody for Domestic Assault and will appear in court.
Monday, April 17:
Middle Road-10:18 a.m.
Cpl. Hendry received a request for a welfare check for a resident of Middle Road. The resident was ultimately contacted and was fine.
US RT 2 / Jasper Mine Road-11:11 p.m.
Officer Flynn responded to the area of US RT 2 after a notification was put out of a vehicle weaving in its lane. Upon arrival to the area, Ofc. Flynn located the vehicle pulled over on the shoulder of the road with the blinking hazard lights activated. The operator advised they were lost, looking to find their way back to their Airbnb. Ofc. Flynn did not detect any indicators of impairment and provided the operator with directions.
Tuesday, April 18:
Hardscrabble Road-2:22 p.m.
Cpl. Hendry responded to a residence on Hardscrabble Road for the report of a suspicious vehicle parked in their driveway. Upon arrival the vehicle was found to be a utility truck, trimming trees for the power company. On route to the residence, the vehicle had already been moved to a different location.
Lamoille Terrace-3:11 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to a residence on Lamoille Terrace for the report of a dog at large. The dog was friendly and the resident was able to secure the dog in their yard. Ofc. Schiavo was able to bring the dog to the Police Department and utilizing a chip reader was able to identify the dog’s owner. The owner was contacted and was reunited with the dog.
Wednesday, April 19:
River St / Rebecca Lander-7:16 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer Bosworth came upon a Tractor Trailer Unit that was partially blocking the roadway. Officer Bosworth was able to make contact with Milton School staff on the scene who advised the driver was not present with the vehicle but they were expecting a delivery. The driver returned and advised he had walked to get directions for the delivery and the unit was moved.
Bombardier Road-6:55 p.m.
At the Milton Police Department, Officer Palermo assisted a resident by performing a child car seat inspection.
Thursday, April 20:
Main St-10:04 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain was dispatched to a building on Main Street with the report of an active alarm. On scene, it was confirmed the alarm was accidental and nothing additional was required.
