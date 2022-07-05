The Town of Milton has approximately $2.1 million remaining of its federal American Rescue Plan Act allotment and officials are giving community members the unique opportunity to apply for a piece of the check.
At a public hearing June 20, the Milton selectboard introduced the process and the town’s unique approach. Tonight, the board is expected to finalize the dates and deadlines for applications.
“What the board had asked and what we talked about doing was to create a thoughtful process that's transparent, that would encourage people, organizations to participate and for the selectboard to weigh in and determine what and how these funds will be distributed,” said Town Manager Don Turner at the last meeting.
Turner, who first introduced the application process on June 6, said the applications will serve to evaluate where the money will go with the direct inclusion of Milton residents.
Any entity within the Milton community, whether a nonprofit, resident, affiliate of the town, etc., can fill out an application to receive a portion of the funds.
“The board along the way has said, 'We want to make sure we make investments in long term return for this community,” Turner said. “We don't want this money to be gone and have nothing to show for it.”
Last year, ARPA was passed by the U.S. Congress to address the public health and economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
ARPA dollars are meant to be invested in things like broadband, water and sewer infrastructure and assistance for economically disadvantaged communities to help protect them from future crises. The goal is to limit the impacts caused by the pandemic.
At this point Milton has already committed $1,049,553 of its approximate $3 million allotment to various projects and positions.
These include the new rescue chief’s salary, extending wastewater infrastructure to the new Public Works facility, police department locker renovations and new vehicles for various departments.
This leaves $2,187,951.22 that is yet to be determined.
Once applications are in, the board will rank the applicants based on different criteria including the project’s benefit to the local community, funding and the extent to which the project is self-sustaining or revenue-generating.
“I hope that we get some substantial interest,” Turner said June 20. “I'm not sure if any other communities are doing this like this, but I truly believe this is the most transparent way to do it.”
Some residents in attendance at the June 20 meeting spoke in favor of using ARPA funds to create a recreation and community center. The idea already has a task force working on it as a result of Milton on the Move.
Lori Donna, the lead on the recreation/community center task force, said this kind of facility has been identified by the town in many previous major planning documents.
“I am requesting that the selectboard consider this,” she said. “When we are looking at Milton as being one of the largest communities in the state and one of the fastest growing… And we have a city such as St. Albans next door and one of the big things that draws people there are the recreation facilities.”
NOTE: This article will be updated after tonight’s selectboard with more information about a timeline for the applications and where to find them.
