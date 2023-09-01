In an effort to determine what the community wants from the Milton on the Move (MOTM) community efforts, the organization is hoping to encourage at least 500 local residents to respond to its health equity and downtown core surveys.
MOTM is a community-sponsored initiative dedicated to bringing community members together to actively participate in examining issues, decide top priorities and develop action plans for the future of the town.
The organization has determined its top three priorities in the town of Milton through surveys, meetings with residents and conversations with community leaders.
Those top three priorities are developing the downtown core, supporting local businesses and building a recreation facility with a pool and ice rink in Milton.
At the Aug. 30 MOTM public community meeting, these priorities were major topics of discussion between Milton residents and MOTM leaders; and how MOTM will work to fulfill the needs of the community.
But, MOTM said it needs to hear more feedback, so the organization can accurately serve residents what they want.
That is why the organization is asking for at least 500 responses to its visual downtown core and health equity surveys.
“With the help of Vermont Healthy Communities and Equitable Cities, these surveys will align our data collection efforts with that of other communities,” MOTM organizer Jessica Groeling said. “In addition to ensuring we reflect a complete picture of Milton as a community, it is equally important to make sure we establish a strong foundation of data that can be used as a baseline for measuring the impact of our efforts moving forward.”
On Sept. 5, the MOTM organization will have a booth set up at the final Milton farmers market and music in the park event of the year.
At the event, the group will have a visual preference survey for a downtown core set up for the community to engage with. The organization will also be handing out physical copies of the health equity survey.
MOTM will also have similar booths set up on Sept.14 at the Milton mobile home cooperative, located at Pecor Ave and Rita Way; and the Sept. 16 Artist Stroll, organized by the Milton Artists’ Guild.
As a thank you for filling out the surveys, MOTM will be handing out coupons for a free scoop of ice cream from Ben and Jerry’s.
“It is really important to have the data from our community members, of all ages, to accurately determine what Milton wants,” Groeling said. “To get the funding and grants we need to complete these projects, we need to have this information from our residents first.”
Those interested in volunteering with the organization or learning more about MOTM can connect with Groeling via email at Jessica.M.Groeling@vermont.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.