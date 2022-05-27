The annual Memorial Day Celebration in Milton is on for this coming Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. in front of the war memorials outside the town’s municipal offices.
The celebration will feature speakers from various town officials and residents and a performance from the Milton Town Band.
Selectboard chair Darren Adams is set to be the master of ceremonies and selectboard member Michael Morgan and Rev. John G. Feltz will be offering remarks.
Milton organizations will then have the opportunity to place flower arrangements at the base of the memorials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.