Following the largest drug bust in Milton history, a 30-year-old Milton man was sentenced Monday in federal court.
Stephen Boles, age 30, of Milton, was sentenced by United States District Judge, William K. Sessions Ⅲ, to five years of incarceration to be followed by three years of supervised release for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute the drug.
On May 18, 2022, the Milton Police Department executed a search warrant at Boles’ residence. There, Milton and Essex Police Department officers found Boles in possession of over 10,000 glassine baggies of fentanyl, a CZ 9-mm pistol and ammunition. Officers also found over $190,000 and drug packaging materials at the residence.
“This is the largest case that we've done here in Milton Police Department history, based on weights and the amount of the currency," MPD Chief Stephen Laroche told the Independent.
In imposing the 5-year sentence, Judge Sessions varied downward from the otherwise applicable Advisory Sentencing Guidelines, to recognize Boles’s struggles with addiction.
This is Boles’ second federal drug conviction.
The United States Attorney's Office thanked the DEA and the MPD for their work on the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia Cowles represented the United States. Mark Kaplan represented Boles.
