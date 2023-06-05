At 4:28 p.m. on Friday, June 2, Milton police, fire and rescue departments were dispatched to the area of Peterson Dam on the Lamoille River.
Preliminary investigations showed that a male had slipped and fell into the river while fishing near the dam.
The Milton resident was found deceased at the scene and was removed from the river by the Milton Fire Department.
More information will be released after next of kin has been notified.
