Tyler Orvis, 40, of Milton, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 21 and charged with violations of the federal Controlled Substances Act for drug trafficking and related activity.
According to court records, between October 2022 and Dec. 30, 2022, Orvis conspired with others to distribute cocaine and fentanyl in Vermont. On Dec. 29, 2022, the Milton Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a state search warrant at Orvis’ residence in Milton.
Inside the house, investigators found thousands of glassine bags intended for the packaging of controlled substances, and various additional items used to manufacture and distribute controlled substances.
The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Milton Police Department, Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office, Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Essex Police Department.
Orvis made his first appearance in court on Thursday, Feb. 23 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle. He is being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending further proceedings.
If convicted, Orvis faces up to twenty years of imprisonment on each charge.
