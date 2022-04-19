The Milton selectboard approved at their April 18 meeting an entertainment permit for Milton Little League's Opening Day on May 7, the first opening day in a few years for the town.
The event at Bombardier Park is expected to garner anywhere from 200 to 250 attendees to watch the first pitch and play some of the first baseball this season.
Around 9:15 a.m., the players will begin to line up at the town offices to participate in a parade, following a fire truck, police car and plow car down the road to the Bill Black Field at Bombardier Park.
At the field, there will be an opening ceremony, the national anthem will be sung as well as a speech from a guest speaker. Players will take the little league oath and then the first pitch will be thrown.
The event will have and MC and will be attended by Champ, according to the Entertainment Permit approved at the meeting.
Jessica Groeling, who attended the meeting seeking the approval, said the league will have four or five games scheduled for that day.
"We look forward to it every year," said Groeling at the meeting. "So we're hoping this year that we will kick off another wonderful season and bring back opening day."
