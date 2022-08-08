Following their July 18 presentation, the Milton Ice House Waterfront Committee is looking for general feedback, ideas and questions from the public.
Last month, committee chair Jeff Manley and member David Nappi, gave a presentation to the selectboard showing their committee is looking at ways to use the building for recreation.
Since the creation of the committee in early April, tasked with identifying possible uses and costs for the Ice House building and property, the committee has been speaking to residents and making use of data from Milton on the Move.
The committee’s aspirations are threefold: increasing access to the lake, creating a community reception hall with lake views and a small business lease area on the lake, according to the presentation.
The page for feedback can be found here!
The committee’s full presentation can be viewed here:
