Stepping into the redone Milton Historical Society (MHS) museum after being closed for over two years, it’s obvious how much has changed.
The walls are painted a new color, going from the off-white patina to a light blue.
The pews that used to take up the entire central space of the main room are gone, replaced by free standing walls with new exhibits.
Greeting you as soon as you step in is a giant quilt made in 1982, depicting the story of Milton’s first settlers in 1782.
But the new space goes much further back than that in Milton’s history, making a point to explore the Native Americans who were here first and to explain Milton’s geological construction.
The museum’s revamping represents the culmination of an immense amount of work from the Milton Historical Museum Reimagining Committee.
Volunteers curated piles and piles of historic documents into cohesive narratives that are communicable, informative and interactive. And meeting with the committee in a room in the back of the building on Wednesday morning, they said it was a team effort.
MHS historian Jim Ballard said there was no controversy among the members and that he’s never been a part of a team that worked so well.
Nan Marotti said it was a collaborative effort.
“What was amazing about it to me was that none of us have museum experience,” she said. “And it just all came together.”
Reimagining the museum started right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, said MHS president Rick Stowell.
Stowell said that in some ways, the pandemic allowed the committee to slow down, focusing on the design and the creative process.
The history of the MHS in the Trinity Episcopal Church on School Street begins in 1998 when Milton voters approved the town to buy it 885 votes to 440 votes for $100,000.
Within the last two years, the MHS volunteers have transformed the museum, designing the layout of the interior, choosing what exhibits to put up and doing the research. The result is an interactive Milton history experience.
The new walls in the center and along the sides of the space were all built in Lou Mossey’s garage with the heat on during the winter. Charlie Farrell climbed an extension ladder to paint the highest parts of the walls.
The design of the new space is such that exhibits can be changed and replaced as the society completes more research.
Right now patrons can look through exhibits exploring cornerstone Milton events like the Flood of 1927, Native American arrowheads and spearheads, a Milton resident who fought for the safety of the town’s nesting falcons, a walkthrough of the history of Milton’s most recognizable buildings and more.
Stowell said that in the works is an exhibit about Milton’s possible role in the Underground Railroad as well as a Milton doctor who built an incubator in the early 1900s and saved a baby.
Soon MHS hopes to have a partnership with the local schools, bringing in students to learn about where they live.
Patrons will officially be able to walk through the space for the first time at the society’s Open House this coming Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You won’t want to miss it.
