For the first time in a long time, Milton residents were able to enter the Milton Historical Society and explore the group's new exhibit at an open house, featuring activities for the kids, treats and an interactive Milton history experience.
The former church on School St. saw a steady flow of people all day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 4, finally bringing in visitors after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Reimagining Committee spent that time planning, sorting, cleaning, painting, researching and building, debuting a redone main room with five brand new exhibits at the Open House.
