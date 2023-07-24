Celebrate warm summer evenings with the Milton Historical Society at its upcoming Nocturnal Adventure program on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Beginning with a short sunset walk, the event will offer attendees the opportunity to see what birds they can identify. Audubon Vermont, a non-profit conservation organization, will educate attendees about birds and moths during the walk, as well as identify the correlations between the two.
Milton’s Historical Society has hosted programs since its grand re-opening, in an effort to showcase museum exhibits and the information it has to offer local residents.
“We want people to come to the museum,” historical society volunteer Rick Stowell said. “So, we try to create programs that will keep them interested in it.”
During the Nocturnal Adventure program, attendees will be able to observe live moths that will be drawn in with a sheet and bait. Those who spot different species will be able to identify and record as many as possible for iNaturalist.
iNaturalist is a social network of naturalists, citizen scientists and biologists built on the concept of mapping and sharing observations of biodiversity across the globe.
After the program is completed, those in attendance will be able to gather around a campfire at the museum and enjoy some s’mores.
The program is open to all ages and will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton Historical Museum, located at 13 School Street. No pre-registration is necessary, those interested can just show up to the event.
This program is sponsored by Bob Devino and Pauline Kehoe.
