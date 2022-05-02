The Town of Milton hired a new finance director after the person previously in the position left because it wasn’t the right fit, Town Manager Don Turner said.
Replacing Ramona Sheppard as the town’s new finance director is Amber Baker, the former town administrator of the Town of Georgia.
Turner said Sheppard left for personal reasons, mostly having to do with commuting and other things of that nature. Her departure was a surprise to the town, but Turner said there were no hard feelings.
Luckily, the town had a great candidate lined up for the job. Turner said he’s excited to work with Baker.
“I've known her a long time and I'm glad that she was interested in that position,” Turner said. “We're happy that she decided to come here and I'm hoping it's a good fit for her and we'll have her here for a long time.”
Baker’s last day in Georgia was April 21.
The Georgia selectboard had a two-hour special meeting to discuss the situation on April 28 and Georgia’s Town Clerk Cheryl Letourneau was appointed as interim town administrator.
During that meeting, the board discussed the employment details of the town administrator position in an executive session, according to the meeting’s draft minutes.
Baker is one of two town officials who have left Georgia within a week, with selectboard chair Kyle Grenier also resigning on April 25.
In an interview with the Messenger, he said his biggest motivation for stepping down was time.
“When I sought to join the selectboard, it was very clear that the board's priorities at that time were the financial oversight and general oversight of the town,” Grenier said. “As things have changed so much in a couple of years, it's really becoming a very day-to-day oversight.”
Grenier’s resignation was effective April 25 and now Vice Chair Gary Wright is serving as the acting selectboard chair.
