The Milton High School varsity baseball team is playing in the D2 state championship game!
Taking place at 6:30 p.m. tonight, June 9, the game will be held at University of Vermont's Centennial Field, located at 98 University Road in Burlington.
The Yellow Jackets will take on Peoples Academy High School.
Working hard each day at practice, the team accomplished a four-game winning streak towards the end of the 2023 season.
Handing Missisquoi Valley Union High School their only loss of the season, the MHS baseball team won their first home playoff game in 9 years. A win that would solidify their place in the D2 championship game.
“We have a great group of kids who have played together for a very long time…most have been together since their Little League days,” team coach Andrew Farrar said. “There is a special bond among this group and they really push each other to be their best and as a team they have just continued to grow and improve each year.”
When the current seniors joined the team as freshmen, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out their entire first season.
“When the kids who are seniors this season were freshmen, we knew we had something special… so we talked about making a championship run during their time at MHS,” Farrar said.
For the current seniors, getting to the D2 championship game was not always easy. Their sophomore season was rough, with only one win, but they were determined to do better.
“Their junior year we went 8-8 and people started to notice that we were trending upward,” Farrar said.
Before the 2023 season started, Farrar and his team had a discussion about team goals, and about how to get to the championship game at Centennial Field.
Now that they’re officially up for the championship, the team is eager to play some baseball tonight.
“We are playing our best baseball at the right time and these guys are excited for the opportunity to play at Centennial Field for the Championship!” Farrar exclaimed.
Good luck to the MHS varsity baseball team!
