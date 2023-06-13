After a successful spring 2023 track and field season, the Milton High School track and field team is already looking forward to next year with goals of a bigger team, state records and zero injuries.
With 15 students participating in this spring season, 80% of the team were freshmen and sophomores. With a team so young, the MHS track and field coach Jacob Dowman can’t help but anticipate what is next for the team in the years to come.
“It's exciting to have such a young team who is already succeeding so well,” Dowman said.
The team recently participated in the Vermont state competition on June 2, where sophomore Olivia Thomas placed first in both the 100 meter dash and long jump.
This is the second year in a row Thomas has won a first place standing at state.
“She's (Thomas) an incredible athlete. Her work ethic is strong and at the same time she has such incredible athleticism,” Dowman said. “She's only about a foot from the state record for division two for the long jump…I'm hopeful she'll be able to get that in the next year or two.”
Now that the season is over, Dowman is focused on maintaining the team's athleticism.
“It’s really important for our athletes to train during the off season and to strengthen their legs,” Dowman said. “To best avoid injuries in the next season, my method is to start slow, and make sure that everyone kind of gradually increases their workload each week.”
Dowman, who has been running track and field since he was 10 years-old, said he became a coach because he believed that it was a way to give back for all of the years his coaches helped him out.
“It has been a great way for me to still be part of the community, and to still be a part of that track and field and cross country scene. I love the energy in this environment,” Dowman shared.
When they aren’t training, the team is working on recruiting. They’re hoping that if more students join the team, they may have even more success next season.
Dowman said the number of participants has been dwindling each year.
“I'm hoping that we can get the number of competitors a lot higher. I think we used to have around 30 kids on the team a few years ago. So I'm hoping that we can kind of reverse that trend and bring it back up,” Dowman said. “If we're able to do that, we can really be a lot more competitive in more events.”
MHS students interested in joining the track and field team can start out by joining indoor track in the next winter season. Dowman said anyone interested in joining, is welcome to.
Congratulations to the MHS track and field team for their achievements at the 2023 state competition!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.