Lilly Page Noreault, a Milton High School student, is one of 94 high school seniors selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation this week in Washington, D.C.
Founded in 1947, the weeklong program will provide civic education to thousands of students, teaching them about how the federal government works.
Noreault is one of two participants who will represent Vermont as a “senator” at ALA Girls Nation from July 22-29. Two delegates from each ALA Girls State program are chosen to represent their state after participating in an ALA state-level program held across the country.
At ALA Girls Nation, senators will participate in mock Senate sessions complete with caucuses and debating bills that range from personal to political interests.
Activities on the agenda for the week include a visit to Arlington National Cemetery where participants will place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a visit to Capitol Hill to meet with real-life U.S. senators from their state and a tour of D.C. monuments.
“Noreault, a rising senior at Milton High School, was active in many ways during her week at ALA Green Mountain Girls State,” ALA Girls Nation released in a statement. "She also participates in many activities in her school and community.”
Some of her activities include student council, National Honor Society, Rotary Interact, mock trial, choir, drama, softball and skiing.
“ALA Girls Nation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our nation’s future leaders to learn about the inner workings of the federal government before they are of voting age,” ALA Girls Nation committee chair Donna Dillard said. “After attending their local ALA Girls State program and then ALA Girls Nation, the participants return home ready to be engaged citizens at all levels of government.”
Students are said to leave the program with increased confidence and leadership skills for college and in their future career paths. Some participants of the program have gone on to have careers in public service at the local, state, and national levels.
"All participants will leave with a better understanding of civic responsibilities,” ALA Girls Nation stated.
Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the U.S.
The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Members also support the mission of The American Legion in improving the quality of life for the nation’s veterans.
More than 550,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military and their families. The members are proud sponsors of ALA Girls Nation, National Poppy Day and are recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill.
To learn more about ALA Girls Nation, volunteer or become a member visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.