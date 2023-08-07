The U.S. Department of State and nonprofit exchange program AFS-USA announced Nathaniel Dugener-Guzek, a rising senior at Milton High School, was selected for the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year.
Dugener-Guzek will spend the academic year living in Mainz, Germany, attending high school and immersing himself in German culture.
“I am nervous because you have to change your life quite a bit to allow for these 10 months to happen,” Dugener-Guzek said. “But I was really excited because it's this whole new experience that I’ll have. I’ve also never traveled to another country before.”
Nonprofit exchange program AFS-USA offers international exchange and education opportunities in over 45 countries and hosts exchange students from 80 countries.
“What every program has in common is a commitment to fostering intercultural and global competence in our students, host families, schools and communities. This cultural exchange helps us come together, across typical divides, to make a more peaceful and just world,” its website states.
As part of the exchange program, Dugener-Guzek will also visit the German Bundestag and meet with German officials. The German Bundestag is the national parliament of the Federal Republic of Germany.
“I’m very excited to talk about New England, because, all the American culture that Germans and a lot of Europeans get, it's New York…and maybe Boston; it's never Vermont, it's never Milton,” he said. “So I am really excited to try and represent Vermont in the best way I can.”
Dugener-Guzek will provide a unique view of the United States and the Milton community to his host family and fellow students in Germany. Through CBYX, American students like him are given the opportunity to build leadership skills, build cultural understanding and shape the future of global cooperation.
“I'm really nervous, but I know he’ll do a great job,” his mom Charity Dugener said. “I'm trying to remind myself what a great opportunity it is. Finding out who his host family is and talking with them has reassured me a lot. ”
At the conclusion of the exchange program in Germany, CBYX participants will meet with their elected representatives on Capitol Hill.
At the same time Dugener-Guczek is in Germany, a group of young German CBYX participants will spend a year in the United States.
“This allows American communities to get to know Germany without leaving home. Schools and families who volunteer to host these German youth help strengthen the U.S. relationship with Germany and showcase their community to international audiences,” AFS-USA released in a statement.
U.S. citizens interested in bringing a bit of Germany to their community should reach out to AFS-USA at CBYX@afsusa.org.
Dugener-Guczek will leave for the program on Aug.10 and will spend the first month in an intensive German-language program.
“I encourage other students to apply to this program,” he said. “It's a good opportunity for anyone. They don't even need to know German at all, they just have to want to represent where they live in another country.”
For more information about CBYX, visit exchanges.state.gov/cbyx. Applications for the fully funded 2024-2025 academic year will open in August 2023.
Congratulations and best of luck to Dugener-Guzek as he spends his year learning abroad!
