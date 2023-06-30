In their first year of competition, the Milton High School Yellow Jackets emerged victorious at the conclusion of the 2023 New England eSports League spring season.
The team is now looking forward to highlighting the growth and potential of eSports within the New England region and are hoping for another successful season next year.
In the Super Smash Brothers ultimate gaming league, the Milton Yellow Jackets demonstrated their dominance throughout the 2023 season, with a record of four wins and zero losses.
“Led by their talented players, the Yellow Jackets proved themselves as the true kings of the Smash Bros. battlefield, securing the championship title and etching their name in the annals of New England esports,” the New England eSports League released in a statement.
In the fall of 2022, eSports head coach and MHS science teacher Ryan Bushey said the school received an email from the Vermont Principals Association endorsing eSports as a future varsity sport.
“With that endorsement, we were able to put together a team consisting of about 20 students who were going to play across four different games, those being Valorant, Rocket League, Chess.com, and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate,” Bushey said.
The New England eSports League canceled the Rocket League, Chess and Valorant games at the beginning of the season, but added Overwatch 2 as a competitive option. MHS was able to compete in the 2023 season with an Overwatch 2 team and two Super Smash Brothers teams.
“This year, we weren't sure of the expectations we should have,” Bushey said. “My goal was to give these students a varsity level competitive experience that encourages teamwork, discipline, commitment and having fun.”
Bushey said that eSports is different from playing video games at home. To play in an eSports league competitively, you are working on teamwork, commitment and strategy with a team of peers.
“As the season went on, the students all rose to the challenge, and we experienced success for all three teams,” Bushey said. “I am incredibly proud of the students for the hard work and dedication they put in, and most importantly they were tremendous teammates to one another. The fact that we won the championship was just outstanding.”
Next season, the team will be moving to a different league, due to the VPA switching their endorsement.
“My goals remain the same for next year; work together as a team, continue to improve and work hard, and most importantly, have fun. We've got a talented group of students, and I think if we stay committed, then we could do some good things next year as well,” Bushey said.
Congratulations to the 2023 MHS eSports League!
