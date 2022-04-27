The Milton High School Boys State Championship soccer team took some time off of school the Friday before spring break and headed to the Vermont statehouse to be honored by the senate and legislature.
On April 15, the team was honored on the house floor with a resolution congratulating them.
The resolution noted that for 30 years, the Yellowjackets soccer team won many games but had not earned a championship title.
In November, after an undefeated, perfect 18-0 season, the team beat Montpelier High School 2-0 to break the tile-less spell.
They were introduced on the floor by Rep. Chris Mattos (R-Milton), who congratulated them and noted how well they played.
“It's always great to have students come down,” Mattos told the Independent in an April 27 interview. “I went to Milton High School, I played football and baseball. We never won a state championship so we never made it down to the statehouse, but it's just really nice to be able to recognize this team’s accomplishments.”
The bill listed players, coaches and team managers on the team.
Players: Josh Grazier, Braeden Caragher, Brandon Monahan, James O’Rourke, Cooper Goodrich, Nathaniel St. Amour, ZackLogan, Caden Button, Cam Fougere, Brendan Besaw, Riley Zeno, Ethan van Harreveld, Ethan Jones, Jacob Deuso, Aidan Garrow, Ryan Cannon, Tyler Larocque, Nathan Roy, Jack Houghton, and Brandon Mitchell, and
Coaches: Head Coach Glen Button, assistant coaches Nick Goodrich and Seth McQuade
Team Managers: Carter Milo and Finn Kascha-Hare
