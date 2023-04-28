On April 12, the Herrick project committee voted to approve a design for the ongoing Herrick facilities project. The committee selected the design option that would be the most expensive and completed in the shortest amount of time.
In a move to create a strong learning environment for students, the Milton Town School District (MTSD) engaged their community in the design process for the new K-12 school at the April 12 community presentation.
“It was really great to hear support from people, and I think if you have a really phenomenal school it attracts people to your community,” said MTSD superintendent Amy Rex.
The MTSD, in partnership with TruexCullins, sought out community members to serve on the MTSD Herrick Project Committee. This committee was formed to address the Herrick Avenue facility deficiencies that came to light during the MTSD master facilities evaluation.
The evaluation included notes of aging infrastructure and aspects of the current K-12 grade building design that are incompatible with security and educational programming needs.
“Because our buildings are as old as the ‘50s, it looks like education did in the ‘50s,” said Rex. “We have different needs for education today.”
TruexCullins of Burlington is an architecture company that was hired to conduct the facilities master planning process.
“TruexCullins was selected because they embrace a whole child philosophy to facility design. For them, this means creating schools that foster learning, wellness and engagement,” states the MTSD Herrick project website.
At the Herrick project community presentation, three building design options were presented to the public:
In a community survey sent out to Milton residents, the results showed the three priorities the community had when selecting a design option.
First Priority
Selecting an option that provides the most optimum teaching and learning environment.
Second priority
Selecting the option with the least disruption to student learning and safety.
Third priority
Selecting the option with the most reasonable cost.
After listening to community comments and feedback, the committee selected Option C as the design option.
Now, the next step is for TruexCullins to create a model of the new building option that was voted on, and for the school board to consider optimum timing for a public bond vote. The bond vote date is assumed to be in November of 2023.
