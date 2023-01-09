The Milton High School girls varsity basketball team performed a showcase in what long and consistent effort can do in a basketball game.
At their game against Winooski High School Jan. 7, the Yellow jackets spent most of the game trailing Winooski but because of a fantastic second half defensive effort they beat Winooski 45 to 34.
When the first half ended Milton was trailing Winooski 17 to 19.
But as the second half kicked off Milton slowly crept up, keeping pace with Winooski's scoring. The game took on a rougher quality with the whistle being blown constantly and often for good reason.
The Milton team began to force many turnovers which proved to be key.
Some crucial points were scored by senior guard and captain Maeli Rutherford, tying the game 24 to 24 and then later giving Milton their first lead with a three point shot 27 to 24.
The third quarter ended with momentum on Milton's side, marching down the court following a great defensive rebound to a fantastic layup by senior forward and captain Jessica Hensley.
In the fourth quarter, a big three pointer by freshman guard Kendalyn Mason put Milton in the lead by double digits 36 to 25.
Other highlights include a steal to a basket by senior guard and captain Willa Wright and a great three point shot by Winooski's Faythe White.
In the end, Milton held Winooksi to just 15 points in the second half while scoring 28 themselves.
Rutherford led the game in scoring with 12 points and Milton's senior forward and captain Jessica Hensley also was a high scorer on Milton with 7 points.
Winooski's top scorers were Bridgette Rogers and Ashlyn Parris with 8 points each.
Currently the Milton team's record is 4 wins and 4 losses.
