A Multipurpose Recreation Facility could be coming soon to Milton.
On May 2, the Milton selectboard approved the formation of a five-person committee to examine opportunities for a Multipurpose Recreation Facility that could be built on existing town property or a 10-acre plot currently owned by the Brault family.
The committee will be headed by Human Resources & Operations Director John Bartlett who currently manages all facilities with the exception of public works.
After the selectboard appoints other committee members, the group will have 60 days to report seven different points of information to the selectboard, including parking details, a plan for stormwater treatment, operational costs and cost tax implications for Milton residents.
Milton Town Manager Don Turner said although 60 days is a short turnaround, a lot of information is already out there in various reports and plans that the town has conducted in the past.
“The biggest thing will be determining what would be in a facility, how much would it cost and this committee will be looking at it from a very detailed analysis,” Turner said.
How it came to be
The committee was born out of a settlement between the Town of Milton and the owner of a property neighboring the soon to be public works facility.
On April 18, the Milton selectboard approved a settlement agreement after the neighboring property owner appealed a zoning decision about the subdivision for the new public works garage. The settlement has been in the works since November.
The creation of the committee is a part of the stipulations from that settlement.
Committee responsibilities
The committee itself has an incredibly long name: Committee for Evaluating Suitability of Existing Town Property and 10 Acre Parcel Owned by the Brault Family Trust for a Multipurpose Recreation Facility. Let’s just call it: the new committee.
The process the new committee will undergo is very similar to the “thorough and pragmatic process” that was completed for the public works facility two years ago, a memo from Turner to the selectboard reads.
The full responsibilities of the new committee as listed in the memo:
- Identify what amenities should be incorporated in a Town owned and operated multipurpose recreational facility.
- Determine the size of the proposed building, to include all required improvements such as parking, storm water treatment, accessibility, etc.
- Identify a building location, first analyzing all Town owned property before looking at privately owned parcels.
- Estimate the cost to construct this building and all required infrastructure, including land acquisition if appropriate.
- Estimate the total start up costs of the facility, to include equipment, supplies, costs related to hiring staff, etc.
- Estimate the annual operating costs of the facility, to include labor costs, debt service, annual energy costs, maintenance costs, etc.
- Estimate the implications to the Town tax rate for years 1-5
Turner is hoping to appoint people to the committee in early June for the report to be completed by the end of August.
