At the Milton Farmers Market this past Tuesday, Bombardier Park West was filled to the brim with people, some shopping, others eating popcorn and drinking lemonade and others simply enjoying the music.
The shockingly great turnout for the first farmers market of the season even came as a surprise to Milton Recreation Director Jenna Tucker Eugair, who estimated around 600 people gathered for the event.
The market coincided with the town's Music in the Park Series which became a yearly tradition in 2017, and Milton Recreation has been gradually growing them ever since. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town halted all events for the year.
But when the concerts returned in 2021, it seemed they were fraught with bad luck as half of them were canceled because of rain, Tucker Eugair said.
On June 14 however, for this year’s inaugural event, the weather could not have been better as the sun shone through a spattering of clouds in a blue sky.
Norma’s Creations, selling a variety of different quilt products, two soap vendors (Lucky #9 Soap and Bearded Ladies Goat Farm), The Reynolds Family maple syrup and Beaudoin's Farmstand lined the back of the event.
Children also enjoyed playing games that were set up to the left of the stage, including cornhole and giant Jenga.
The musical performance, the band The Hitmen, played a variety of different tunes from Paul Simon to Bruno Mars.
Tucker Eugair said this event was a soft opening and future markets in the coming weeks are bound to be bigger with more vendors for people to peruse.
From now until Sept.27, the markets will be taking place from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Bombardier Park West.
