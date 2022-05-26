The Milton Family Community Center (MFCC) is using money from state grants to expand their services in their after school and summer programs for the next year.
Executive Director at MFCC Sophia Donforth said the center is not only beginning to see the fruits of a $10,000 grant awarded in December, but that the organization is receiving another $70,000 from the Afterschool & Summer Expanding Access Grant program.
The money from this grant which is attached to their Summer MASK program and throughout the next school year, will be used to expand staffing, partly to allow for more children to be able to use the program but also to lower the student to staff ratio, Donforth said.
“What we found this year is that it makes a huge difference. If we can have the kids in small groups in terms of their actual connection both with each other and with the staff members,” Donforth said. “We're really seeing that kids need that.”
After two hard years of pandemic learning and the stressors that families are under, the center is trying to create a space that everybody wants to be in: where everyone has a friend and a trusted adult in their corner, she said.
Donforth said the money is going to be spent throughout the course of the coming year. The grant will also allow them to lower tuition costs for the summer program making it more accessible for families who need the childcare.
Funded by federal dollars secured by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the grant program awarded a total of $4.23 million to 39 different programs in the state.
“After more than two years of this terrible pandemic, it is no secret that young people in particular have faced struggles that we are only beginning to understand,” Sen. Sanders stated in a press release. “Now more than ever, young Vermonters need and deserve to have summer opportunities that are both fun and enriching.”
On top of this money Donforth said work is underway to put to use the $10,000 grant award the center received in December from the Farm to School and Early Childhood Grant through the Vermont Agency of Agriculture.
That grant will be used to further nutrition education and expand the center’s food shelf.
Children at MCFF are now spending time in their garden, planting things that will then be served as part of the food program and they will be taking some field trips to local farms to learn about where their food comes from.
Donforth said the interplay between a focus on expanding staffing for student social and emotional well-being combined with expanding the nutrition program for student’s physical health will work really well.
“It's a really nice wraparound approach,” she said.
