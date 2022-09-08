The town of Milton is eyeing a possible upgrade to the wastewater treatment plant that may be a “gamechanger” for treating biosolids.
At the selectboard’s Sept. 6 meeting, the board saw a presentation from Steve Nurm, a sales manager at New Hampshire-based organic recycling company Resources Management Inc. on a piece of technology called a low temperature sludge dryer.
At the board’s meeting last month, Town Manager Don Turner said the town was looking into the upgrade because the way that wastewater is currently treated in Milton creates a byproduct that is then shipped away.
The town pays around $6,000 a month to get rid of these biosolids. This new dryer that would be added to the town’s process would transform the plant's output to be much more solid.
The dryer produces a solid product that the town could then sell as fertilizer.
Nurm said RMI first saw this new technology in China when they traveled there in August 2018 to see it firsthand. The technology itself is made by Shincci.
The dryer is capable of drying 4800 kg of water in a 24 hour period. In the example given by RMI, the facility takes in liquid that is 16.5% solid and discharges a product that is 90% solid.
The product is dried into a cake that is then put through something similar to a spaghetti slicer to create black cylindrical pieces. These pieces can be applied directly as fertilizer without any other treatment.
Nurm said the operation is easy to use with all operations on a single touch pad.
Currently, there are 400 Shincci systems installed worldwide, two of which are in Vermont — in Bellows Falls and in Brattleboro.
“It’s the way the industry is going, I really think it is with drying,” said Nurm. “And as far as the footprint that's out there, Shincci is really leading the way with the smallest footprint.”
The cost in power for the dryer would come out to around $8,400 annually for Milton.
Tom Elwood, Milton wastewater superintendent, said a number of different entities are willing to kick in money to help Milton get the dryer. He said Chittenden Solid Waste District is willing to give the town some money back from what they’ve been saving for trailers, around $15,000 to $20,000.
He also said that Green Mountain Power and Efficiency Vermont are both willing to give $75,000.
You can see the full presentation here:
