Depending on where you are in the Milton/Elementary Middle School, you could be standing in a wing of the building that was built in the 1950s up to the 1990s.
In those older wings, not much has changed. Other parts of the building have gone through makeshift changes or are simply not conducive to learning.
A new committee at the Milton Town School District, whose first meeting is tonight at 5:30 p.m., is tasked with evaluating the building and coming up with a plan to address these concerns.
MTSD Superintendent Amy Rex said the concerns are primarily from a facility evaluation report from architecture and interior design firm TruexCullins.
The evaluation shows a variety of shortcomings for the Herrick Avenue school, including compliance issues with life safety codes, asbestos, flooring and roofing in poor condition, as well as plumbing infrastructure that it's up to 60 years old.
Rex specifically spoke of the bathrooms, which have not changed since 1954 when they were built.
The facility was built in four stages over the course of 32 years: the original school in 1954, two extensions of classrooms in 1967, an office space, gym and cafeteria in 1979 and the additional two-story building in 1996.
Today, around 1,100 students and 240 faculty and staff occupy the building every school day.
Rex said that over the years, the school district has had to adapt much of the building in makeshift ways as demands for schools have changed over time. More recently, Rex said there has been an increase in the need for social services, behavior intervention in a one-on-one space.
“There is no place for them to go when they need to de-escalate,” she said. “There's no place for clinicians to have private family meetings. [The building is] just not designed for that.”
In order to meet this need, Rex said the district has actually had to carve out spaces, adding walls and creating new rooms. Currently there is no official professional floor plan of the building as many of these upgrades were done as needed.
She also said that because of this, many of those spaces are not properly ventilated.
But ventilation issues are not new.
Back in 2006, the school had to shut down as the district cleaned out growing mold because of this lack of ventilation. Walking through the school today, there are giant dehumidifiers in each hallway keeping the inside dry.
The design of the space at Herrick doesn't really support good educational programming that's developmentally appropriate anymore,” Rex said.
The new Herrick Project Committee, Rex said, is focused on centering community voices in order to figure out a plan on how to move forward with the state of the building.
The committee could decide anything from the building needing piecemeal fixes with regards to cosmetics and infrastructure, to tearing down the older parts and building new.
The proposal would then go to the school board for a vote and determinations around funding. Rex said that solution could mean taking money from the capital reserve fund for patching the facility up or going to the community with a bond vote for a total makeover.
The committee currently has only two members, however more people are still able to join.
Although having parents on the committee is great, Rex said it would be even better to have new members who are able to represent Milton residents who have lived in Milton for a while, understand the value of education and might not have children in the school system.
In the coming months, Rex said she wants to get as many people involved and informed as possible, starting a community conversation. She said reaching people outside of the school community is important.
At tonight's meeting, the committee of two will be getting an overview of the evaluation as well as a walk through of the building.
Rex said in a perfect world, the committee would start making some decisions by May. What’s most important to her is making sure that communication is vast.
“It really has to be something that people are talking about and seeing,” she said.
