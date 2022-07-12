The town of Milton has been selected by the Dartmouth Cancer Center and the University of Vermont Cancer Center, as an area of focus to promote early detection of lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death in Vermont and the U.S.
The push from these universities also targets Rutland and the Northeast Kingdom.
Dr. John King, a professor of Family Medicine at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine who practices in Milton said examining non-symptomatic patients for signs of lung cancer is relatively new.
For many years, lung cancer was mostly detected by the time the patient showed symptoms and at that point it would be too far along. Then a study in the late 2000s found CT scanners were pretty good at detecting early lung cancers.
King said that many Vermonters are eligible for lung cancer screening but very few actually get screened.
According to the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, only 14.5% of eligible Vermonters are currently screened.
“That's a huge potential population,” King said.
King said a key part is that people are eligible for the screening up to 15 years after they have quit smoking. King said also risk of things like heart disease and stroke as a result of smoking go away fairly quickly, cancer stays.
“We see those all the time at my practice, people that quit 10 years ago and say 'Well I'm I'm past the risk period.' It's not true for cancers though,” he said.
According to the American Lung Association, Vermonters with lung cancer currently have, on average, a five-year survival rate of 26%, close to the national average of 24%.
However early detection of these cancers greatly increases the survival rate to around 60%.
King urges all high-risk patients to get screened.
“We are also working closely with health care teams to make sure conversations about these screenings are a regular and routine part of healthcare in Vermont, and patients can get them in a timely fashion,” he said.
Eligible patients for a screening include those over 50 who have smoked a pack of cigarettes a day for 20 or more years, including those who quit no more than 15 years ago.
Vermont’s seven American College of Radiology-accredited lung cancer screening sites are at the following locations:
UVM Medical Center in Burlington
Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor
North Country Hospital in Newport
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury
Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans
Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland
UVM Medical Center, Fanny Allen Campus
