A local initiative to create a guide for local Milton businesses is underway.
Similar to the paper Saint Albans Guide, Saint Albans resident Erik Johnson is looking for local Milton businesses to sign on for a Milton specific version that would serve as a way for tourists and patrons to see what Milton has to offer.
Johnson said he has been doing the same thing in Saint Albans for the past 15 years and worked for many years for Milton Rescue.
Johnson said he intends to focus on small businesses that don’t have as much of a voice as large corporations.
“We're focusing on any businesses in Milton that want to be involved, that would be beneficial to both locals and tourists,” he said.
For Saint Albans, Johnson said he prints about 10,000 guides per year to be distributed to the rest stops and welcome centers.
Johnson was brought into Milton by Town Manager Don Turner and the Economic Development Commission.
“I feel a directory of local businesses is very important,” Turner said. “Many residents do not know what we have for business in town and hopefully this directory will change that. We as a community need to support these businesses if we want others to come to Milton.”
To be included in the publication costs $45 to cover printing costs. Businesses in Milton can sign up here.
