After serving the town of Milton for 15 years, the Milton Community Youth Coalition board of directors made the decision to dissolve its organization. Now, the Milton Family Community Center is in the process of taking the reins on some of its programming.
“The Milton youth coalition originally started as a youth program embedded in the Milton Family Community Center,” MFCC executive director Nicole Sener said. “When they became their own entity, it was because there was a lot of federal support, general funding support and public health interest for youth prevention, especially substance use abuse prevention for young folks.”
A lot has changed since the start of the MCYC, and re-embedding some of its most successful programs into the family community center now makes sense, Sener said.
The MFCC is a non-profit organization that serves over 500 families in the towns of Milton, Georgia, Westford, Colchester, Essex, Essex Junction, Jericho, Winooski, South Hero, Fairfax and Underhill. Created in 1985, the center has a primary purpose of providing a safe, locally accessible place for families and young children to receive education and support.
“Families in Milton and surrounding communities have come to rely on the services provided at the MFCC as a valuable resource for information and referral, support, child care, emergency food assistance, parent education, emergency financial assistance, counseling, pre-school education and other vital services,” its website states.
Two youth coalition programs that will continue under MFCC’s umbrella are the Milton farmers market and the youth mentorship program.
“I think as many folks know, food access and food security is already a big part of our mission. So the farmer’s market is a really natural fit,” Senor said.
MFCC community outreach manager Benjamin Gilbert will be coordinating the farmers market now. Gilbert currently manages the food shelf, so Senor is confident in the natural connection between the two roles.
Former program coordinator for the MCYC, Christine Lynch, was hired on in a part time role at the MFCC to continue running the mentorship program.
Aiming to increase young people’s connection to the community and create positive relationships with consistent role models, Milton’s youth mentorship program helps youths in the town grow to become successful adults.
“These changes, along with our administrative support, will allow those programs to be slightly more efficient,” Senor said. “I'm sure there will always be a big learning curve and challenges with taking on anything new, especially with it being a little last minute and unexpected, but I think they'll be relatively minor.”
Right now, the biggest challenges she says the center is facing are a lack of volunteers for the mentorship program, and open positions across MFCC services.
As a parent and child center, the MFCC works to strengthen families by following five protective factors.
According to the Vermont Agency of Human Services, “a large body of research conducted over more than five decades tells us that the most effective means to prevent child abuse and neglect and build resilience is by building ‘Protective Factors.’”
“I think our overarching goal is that we really are providing the support and programming that the community needs and deserves,” Senor said. “I would just want to know that we're doing everything that we can to meet those needs, especially the needs of parents and children.”
The MFCC encourages folks to check out its website and subscribe to its newsletter to stay updated on new programming and other changes.
Those interested in becoming a mentor can start the process to become a volunteer by reaching out to Christine Lynch, and requesting an application. Her email is clynch@miltonfamilycenter.org.
"We are proud of MCYC’s 15 years of service to Milton and look forward to continue building a stronger community together," the youth coalition said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.