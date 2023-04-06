The storage unit used by the Milton Community Band was broken into sometime between Friday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 29.
Over $2,500 worth of percussion equipment was stolen. The theft occurred at Milton Mini Storage, located at 7 Checkerberry Square.
Police say the storage unit lock was most likely clipped by bolt cutters, and the lock was missing when the theft was discovered. There are currently no leads to locate the stolen items.
The stolen items include:
Milton Community Band President Ruth Blauwiekel said the group performs several times over the course of the summer for Milton Recreation Department sponsored events.
The Milton Community Band is a local non-profit, and this theft has slowed down their ability to rehearse. Replacing all of the items prior to their scheduled spring and summer concerts will be a significant financial burden.
“We need percussion equipment for these performances, and one way or the other, we will put together the instruments we need to give a good concert. But it will be a challenge,” she said.
Community members are encouraged to be vigilant and aware of the missing items. If you are able to locate any stolen items, please contact the Milton Police Department at 802-893-2424.
“If anyone finds any items that are part of our missing equipment, we would be very grateful to learn about it,” Blauwiekel said.
Community members can email info@miltonband.net for information on how to donate money or instruments to the Milton Community Band.
