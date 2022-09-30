A Milton committee tasked with exploring the possibility of a multipurpose recreation facility in Milton will be presenting their findings to the selectboard at Monday’s meeting.
On Oct. 3 the Committee for Evaluating Suitability of Existing Town Property and 10 Acre Parcel Owned by the Brault Family Trust for a Multipurpose Recreation Facility will present the work they’ve done over the last 60 days.
The goal: to examine opportunities for a Multipurpose Recreation Facility that could be built on existing town property or a 10-acre plot currently owned by the Brault family.
The committee is made up of chair Rod Moore, Kym Duchesneau, Michael Thompson, Diane Barrows, Jeffery Morse and Crystal Gingras.
The creation of the committee came as a stipulation of a settlement agreement between the Town of Milton and the owner of a property neighboring the soon to be public works facility.
The full responsibilities of the committee are as follows:
Identify what amenities should be incorporated in a Town owned and operated multipurpose recreational facility.
Determine the size of the proposed building, to include all required improvements such as parking, storm water treatment, accessibility, etc.
Identify a building location, first analyzing all Town owned property before looking at privately owned parcels.
Estimate the cost to construct this building and all required infrastructure, including land acquisition if appropriate.
Estimate the total start up costs of the facility, to include equipment, supplies, costs related to hiring staff, etc.
Estimate the annual operating costs of the facility, to include labor costs, debt service, annual energy costs, maintenance costs, etc.
Estimate the implications to the Town tax rate for years 1-5
When the committee was formed in May, town officials emphasized a focus on what would be in a recreation facility as well as a detailed analysis of the cost.
