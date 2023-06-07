This weekend, residents and volunteers are invited to come together to clean and repair the headstones in Milton's largest cemetery.
2023 Milton Cemetery Work Day is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. and go until noon on Saturday, June 10. The Village Cemetery is located at 4 US-7, on upper Main Street.
Tom Giffin, president of the Old Cemetery Association, will be giving a demonstration on how to fix broken gravestones. Volunteers will clean the gravestones, reset small ones and do general cleaning on the grounds.
A short dedication of the cemetery’s informational sign will take place following the cleaning. The sign was created by the cemetery caretaker, Peter Stainiels, and was paid for by the Friends of Milton Cemeteries organization.
The sign shows the location of various sections in the cemetery, and how to find individual rows of monuments.
With 2,700 headstones in the cemetery needing attention, Jim Ballard, chair of the Cemetery Advisory Committee and president of the Friends of Milton Cemeteries, said more volunteers are needed.
“We would also like to thank the Milton selectboard and town manager Don Turner for their support,” Ballard said.
Last year, over 20 people participated in the work day, with members of the Cemetery Advisory Committee, Friends of Milton Cemeteries, Sons of Civil War Veterans Stannard Camp #2, employees with the Town of Milton and local students volunteering.
It is suggested you wear a hat and work gloves if you are planning on volunteering at this year's cemetery workday. Milton residents and visitors are all welcome to join.
To volunteer, all you need to do is show up at the cemetery on Saturday morning. If you have any questions, Ballard can be reached by email at jamesbmilton@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.