The Town of Milton was awarded $6,500 in federal funding as part of the 2023 Vermont Agency of Transportation bicycle and pedestrian grant program.
The awarded funds will be used to install rectangular rapid flashing beacons at the corner of Main and School streets in Milton.
The project has a total estimated cost of $13,000, and the awarded grant will cover half of the costs, said Lisa Schaeffler, Milton public works director. Remaining costs will be covered using the public works department’s reserve sidewalk maintenance funds.
“Walking and bicycling, especially for the many short trips that are common throughout Vermont, are a great way to reduce congestion and provide an opportunity for physical activity for Vermonters and visitors,” transportation secretary Joe Flynn said in the grant announcement. “There are great positive effects on property values, tourism and business growth, as well as reductions in traffic congestion, improvements in public health and lower personal transportation costs.”
The project in Milton is expected to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety by providing additional warning signals to drivers.
