COLCHESTER — In response to recent national events, the Colchester Milton Rotary is hosting a community forum on school safety this Thursday.
“School Safety – Protecting our Children” will held at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 at the Hampton Inn on Lower Mountain View Drive in Colchester.
Presenters and panelists include local leaders from Milton and Colchester schools and police departments, as well as state officials:
- Robert Evans - Vermont School Safety Liaison State of Vermont
- Michael Schirling – Commissioner of Public Safety
- Douglas Allen, Chief – Colchester Police Department
- Stephen Laroche, Chief – Milton Police Department
- Richard Mazza – Vermont State Senator
- Amy Minor – Colchester School District Superintendent
- Amy Rex – Milton School District Superintendent
The forum was inspired by a commentary by Vermont Public Radio's Morning Edition host Mitch Wertlieb, published May 26 titled “This is Not the Sports Report." On air, Wertlieb reacted to last week's shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and called on leaders and lawmakers to step-up and make a change.
"You [students and teachers] deserve better coaches, or more to the point, a better front office, who is willing to face the fact that their strategy for winning is just not working," he said. "We can choose to keep playing the same game, taking the same losses or we can change the rules that keep leading to those losses."
Lunch will be available at Thursday's event for $17 per person, and reservations are required by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. To reserve your lunch, please email trtrtom@gmail.com.
