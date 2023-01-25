Cait Fogel, born and raised in Milton, is the first female director of a Vermont soccer club.
Fogel was brought on board this past fall as director of operations for Nordic Soccer, a premier youth soccer club based in Essex Junction.
In the first few months of her new role running Nordic's Indoor Soccer Center at the Champlain Valley Expo, Fogel has already significantly increased revenue by introducing holiday camps, World Cup Watch Parties and increasing league/rental clients.
Fogel grew up in Milton where she helped the Yellow Jackets earn two Division II State titles before going on to play soccer at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY.
In addition to graduating magna cum laude from Saint Rose, Cait also went to the NCAA Division II tournament in both her junior and senior years, making it to the Final Four in 2019.
Upon her return to Vermont , Fogel found her new love of coaching and has proven to be a successful addition to the club.
Before this season coaching both the 2011-12 and 2004-05 Nordic Girls teams, she has also coached the past three season's with the boy’s JV soccer program at South Burlington High School.
As director of operations, her job entails directing the Indoor Soccer Center, managing the club’s social media presence and website, leading any of the clubs winter and summer camps, leading any fundraising events, and assistant director for Nordic Cup - Vermont’s premier soccer tournament every summer. Most recently, Fogel has successfully updated Nordic's website, as well as social media pages.
"Growing up in Vermont and playing for Nordic, it really has come full circle with being named one of the directors of the club," she said. "As a female, I am happy that all of the young women in the club have a figure to look up to, as that was not present when I was young. I am excited to bring my fresh ideas and drive to the team, to push Nordic to be the most successful premier soccer club in the state of Vermont."
