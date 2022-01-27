This last week was the first full week that Legislators were invited back to the Statehouse to work in almost two years! We were afforded a hybrid situation so that if anyone was health compromised or had COVID symptoms or a COVID diagnosis that they could remain home and work with the full House and their respective Committee via Zoom. I was glad to see that we could get back in person as, to me, this is the most effective way for us to Legislate. I can already sense a difference being able to talk with members on issues that we are tackling and having a dialogue in person. You can better understand differing opinions and work on consensus when you can have that personal interface.
This past Tuesday the 18th, we heard the Governor’s Budget Address for adjustments to the current, FY 22 budget and his recommended budget for FY 23. Consequently, House Appropriations and Ways and Means was able to fast track a budget adjustment that updates the current budget. The Budget Adjustment bill was passed on Friday the 21st (designated House Bill H.679). Another Bill of note that passed was H.157, relating to registration of residential contractors. I was not in favor of this bill as it was not supported by those affected by it. If this becomes law, compliance with this will drive up the cost of housing in Vermont.
In my Committee, House Corrections and Institutions, we took a good amount of testimony on adjustments to the Capital Bill. The Capital Bill emanates from my committee in the first year of each biennium. The Capital Bill funds numerous efforts to include: State Building construction and maintenance, Corrections and Mental Health Facility construction and maintenance, State College financial support, various miscellaneous Agency of Natural Resources projects, Clean Water initiatives, State Military building upkeep, Public Safety construction and maintenance and Fire Protection programs. There is more but these are some of the major areas in this $141 million dollar budget. We will take testimony on all aspects of this Bill for the next 30-45 calendar days before bringing a finished product to the entire House for approval.
As always, you can reach me at: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-881-7835. You can also contact Representative Lee Morgan at: lmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or 802-318-0227. We will always strive to get you the best answer we can possibly get. We can’t always guarantee the outcome that you may be looking for, but will run it to ground to the best of our abilities so that your concerns are addressed.
Representative Michael Morgan
