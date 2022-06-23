The Milton High School Athletics Department is welcoming four new coaches for the upcoming year, each with a different set of obstacles going into the next season.
Varsity Boys and Girls Basketball, Varsity Boys Soccer and Varsity Ice Hockey are all in new hands as the team's head into their pre-season training.
“They all have their different challenges,” said Milton Athletics Director Marcel Choquette.
Varsity Boys Soccer and Ice Hockey are coming out of incredibly successful seasons both with state championships but seeing a plethora of senior players graduate.
Boys Basketball has maintained stability and success for the past ten years and is looking to get to the next level.
Girls Basketball has been in a rebuilding phase for the past couple of years and is looking to take it up a notch.
Speaking with Jack Hubbard (JH) for Boys Varsity Soccer, Mert Sells (MS) for Boys Basketball, Derek Mitchell (DM) for Ice Hockey and Liz Pushey (LP) for Girls Basketball, they all have a passion for their game and a desire to push it forward in Milton.
The Independent met the coaches along with Choquette (MC) at MHS for a round table discussion about plans for the upcoming season and their experience thus far.
AF: First off, could we just go around and tell me a little bit about yourself, your job and your history with the sport that you're about to coach?
JH: I'm from Swanton, Vermont. I grew up playing hockey and soccer. I coached a little bit with my father at Missisquoi. I went to St. Mike's my freshman year of college, I transferred to Casselton and put a year of soccer there, decided I should focus on my schoolwork and I stopped playing my junior year. I've been playing soccer since I was three years old.
MC: Jack coached at the middle school level last year. I had a unique lens as the Director of Athletics as I had a child that played on that team. And having been around for a long time, you can tell when people have the ability to connect with kids and that's really the strength that Jack brings.
AF: And Jack, I know you have family who are coaches in other places…
JH: Yeah.
MC: So his first scrimmage is going to be against his brother, we scheduled it on our home turf. And maybe Mert’s gonna referee.
AF: Mert, could you tell me a little bit about your job? Your history?
MS: So I run Dollar General Stores, that’s my job I’ve been doing it for eight years. Been in Vermont thirty years. History with the sport, I've coached college basketball. I was here four years ago as the assistant girls coach and I went to Burlington as the varsity coach for the girls the last three years.
DM: I grew up in Burlington, playing hockey, continued in high school and college at Plymouth State in New Hampshire. I've worked for 22 years at Colchester Parks and Rec, managing facilities and people. I was a youth hockey coach for 14 years through Milton Youth Hockey and I've been the assistant coach for the hockey team the last two years.
LP: I was born and raised in Vermont and Milton, went to high school here, won a state championship for girls basketball here. I went to St. Mikes, on a school basketball scholarship, was an all American there. I am in the St. Mike's Athletic Hall of Fame as well as the New England Basketball Hall of Fame.
I've been a Middle School Coach for the last three years, I have also been running the Rec Program for the last nine or 10 years, probably since my kid was in kindergarten. And currently my real job is I'm a Financial Controller at Barry Callebaut, which is a chocolate factory in St. Albans.
AF: You all have experience being players, could you tell me about your motivation to move to coaching? What went into that decision?
JH: I had a lot of great mentors. My father was a coach, my uncle, John Warner, was a coach. He was my coach at Castleton and he's known nationally. He passed away a few years ago and really taught me a lot about the game of soccer and how to connect with people. I really love giving back to the community that I live in. I coached Missisquoi with my dad for a little bit while I was living there and I've always just wanted to coach where I live. That's really important to me.
MS: I enjoy watching a group of young men come together as one, come up with a common goal, hopefully that's winning. And it's not just coaching, but teaching them about life experiences. I think coaching is more than just X's and O's. It's more life experiences. How to help each other, how to be a good sport, how to learn how to win properly, how to lose properly. Bringing those types of experiences to the kids, talking about school and making sure they're good people getting their education. It's about being a positive role model, not only in school, but to your family. One of the things I ask kids every day is, who did you help today? Everyday you should help somebody. So those are the kinds of things I like to bring to the table for the kids.
DM: I had some wonderful coaches throughout the systems, but my lasting impression at the college level is I didn't have that strong of a coach and it made an impression upon me, things that could have been done differently for not just me but for the team. So when I started having children and they started to play hockey and baseball naturally, with my interest in recreation and sport, I wanted to make a difference and be a different type of coach than my life experiences. That really drew me into becoming a coach and I bring myself back 30, 35 years to being at the high school level when I'm coaching these young men. I'm not that far removed, although I am 35 years, 30 years, remembering how to relate to them and finding those teaching moments.
LP: For me, it's kind of a little bit different than all of you guys. When my kids got to school, I realized there was a gap in the basketball program here in Milton. I started here, but they just did not have a Rec Program to help build the varsity team which is what the main goal was, to bring up players that know how to play the sport properly with the right technique and fundamentals. Then I just grew into loving it and realizing how amazing these kids are. I've just really connected with this group of girls, they're just growing tremendously every day. It's great to see so I love having that impact on their lives.
MC: You can tell by their words, it falls under our belief they're building players and people for today and tomorrow. For me, that's really important with a young student athlete coming up through the system.
AF: And building off of that, how have you guys been getting to know your players or possible players for this coming season?
JH: I haven't started my offseason training yet. It starts next week, but I've reached out to a few of them through email. Some of them play lacrosse in the Spring and I went to a few of their games and reached out and said, 'Hey, good game, looking forward to getting to know you a little bit better.' We had a meet and greet about a month ago, at the Unified Basketball game. There's definitely 10 or 15 kids that I haven't met yet. And I look forward to meeting them.
MS: We had an open gym last Wednesday, and then we went to BFA Fairfax and scrimmaged them on Thursday. So it was nice to get to know the kids, see what the idiosyncrasies are and how they interact with each other, camaraderie. Just seeing what they can do watching them from a distance and just talking to them one on one and seeing how they talk to each other as a group. It was good. It was good to hear. I was kind of just observing.
DM: I'm familiar with all the players at the moment and we started playing in the Summer Hockey League at Cairnes in South Burlington last week. So we're participating in that through June and July and then going to be introducing a Summer and Fall conditioning program. Not for the fall if you're playing a fall sport, they're busy doing that.
LP: For me, it's also a little bit different. I've coached most of them already. I coached the juniors three years ago and then some of the seniors I've coached here and there so I know a lot of the girls already but we are doing open gyms and we will start our summer league tomorrow night.
AF: When you guys picture what a successful season looks like, what are you thinking about? What stands out in your mind?
JH: I think just continuing to improve throughout the year, being a better team each week going forward There's gonna be ups and downs throughout the season, but it's finding a way to push through the downs and become a better team, a better teammate and a better person on the field and off the field.
MS: Growth. As a person, as individuals, growing as a team, helping each other. In terms of talent, a young man starts out not being able to do a left handed layup and now they feel confident that they can do a left handed layup. Learning the game, learning about themselves, to me that's successful.
That will eventually transpire into wins and losses, whatever it may be. I don't judge a good year on wins and losses, although we all like to win. However, character building and watching their character win means a lot to me, whether you won or lost. You can win a lot of games and still have a bad year because they didn't get along, arguing, it wasn't fun. So that character building means a lot to me in terms of winnings.
DM: Yeah, what Jack and Mert said.
No, I mean a successful season being a Milton High School hockey player, you're on the bus six days a week. So it lengthens the day, as we have to travel to the rink. So the commitment to academics, making sure all of our student athletes are focused on academics and then that transitions into not having to worry about their playing opportunities with athletics, that's successful to start.
And then, again, to reiterate what Jack and Mert said, the growth. It's not where you start, it's where you finish. Of course, we want to go to the playoffs and win a playoff round and then whatever happens after that is hopefully in our control. But it's the growth from the beginning to the end and that balancing act for these young men, where it's a little introduction to adult life of multitasking and juggling a lot of things going on at once so in the broader spectrum it's controlling that.
LP: I agree. I mean, I think it's definitely growth of the individual players and the team and making sure that they have a good season, a fun season. I don't know that it's going to be about the wins this year, but it will be if we can all come together and work hard as a team. I think that's going to be huge.
AF: On a personal note, what are you most excited for?
JH: I'm most excited to get to know the kids and make an impact on their lives.
MS: I'm excited to be in Milton. I was in Burlington for four years. I'm excited to be here. I'm excited for the opportunity to teach these young men the game of basketball, the game of life and to win.
DM: Winning the state championship last year and then to be in the state final two years before that, I'm excited to try to keep that run going. We graduated a good number, however we have a good foundation. We have a good group coming up.
So I'm excited to instill some confidence, not that they need it because they're pretty confident right now. But instill some confidence in them, the new seniors, the new juniors, the new sophomores and incoming freshmen, that they can compete, they can go out there and win some games.
I've lived in Milton for 17 years and there's a few instances that have happened that's kept me here, and kind of the community support at those championship games. So I'm excited to be the guy, the head coach, the hat on and embrace that and continue that and give a reason for the community to come out and watch their hockey team.
LP: I'm excited about a lot of things. I think the girls program definitely has some girls that are stronger and have been in the program, have been on varsity for four years so they understand it, but they haven't been as enthralled in basketball as some of the younger kids. So it will be great when some of the younger kids come up and they can really connect and work together and have some balancing between the two. I don't know, I just love basketball. I'm just excited to be in the gym.
MC: Milton has a rich history in athletic success in our district and I feel blessed that we have these people in our community, three of them live in our community, Mert was in our community and has decided for a number of different reasons to come back to our community. So we're really excited that we have this in our community and this is what we have to look forward to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.